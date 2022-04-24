UFC Fight Night 205 results: Maycee Barber grinds out decision win against Montana De La Rosa

Danny Segura
·2 min read
The momentum continues to build for Maycee Barber.

“The Future” picked up a unanimous decision win over Montana De La Rosa on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 in Las Vegas. Barber (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) outpointed De La Rosa (12-6-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards.

It was a grueling affair that had both fighters fighting at close quarters for the majority of their 15-minute flyweight bout.

De La Rosa looked to close the distance and force Barber to wrestle. The 23-year-old was content grappling with De La Rosa. And although Barber was controlled for certain portions of the fight, she was able to get a slight edge in the wrestling plus managed to do more damage than De La Rosa in all three rounds.

The first and third were pretty strong rounds by Barber. The closest round of the contest was the second where De La Rosa was able to take Barber’s back and establish a good amount of control.

UFC Fight Night 205 video: Emotional Tyson Pedro blasts Ike Villanueva in first fight since 2018

Unlucky Mike Jackson takes spinning kick to groin, eye gouge in UFC return after 4 years – but at least he won

With this result, Barber is now on a two-fight winning streak, putting behind the pair of consecutive defeats that marked the first losses of her career. Barber was undefeated until she came up short in back-to-back decisions against Roxanne Modafferi in 2020 and then Alexa Grasso in 2021.

Meanwhile, De La Rosa suffered her first defeat since 2020. She was coming off a technical knockout win over Ariane Lipski at UFC Fight Night 189 in June and prior to that, she fought to a draw in a bout against Brazil’s Mayra Bueno Silva.

