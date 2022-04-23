UFC Fight Night 205 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 205 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC) takes on Amanda Lemos (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 9 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dean Barry (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mike Jackson (0-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Philipe Lins vs. Marcin Prachnio

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Philipe Lins (14-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Marcin Prachnio (15-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Evan Elder vs. Preston Parsons

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Evan Elder (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Preston Parsons (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Cameron Else vs. Aori Qileng

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Cameron Else (10-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Aori Qileng (20-11 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Tyson Pedro (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Ike Villanueva (18-13 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dwight Grant (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Sergey Khandozhko (27-6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jordan Wright

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Marc-Andre Barriault (13-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Jordan Wright (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: 190-pound catchweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Charles Jourdain (12-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC), Lando Vannata (12-5-2 MMA, 4-5-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alexandr Romanov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Chase Sherman (15-9 MMA, 3-8 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Maycee Barber (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Clay Guida (37-21-1 MMA, 17-15 UFC), Claudio Puelles (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC), Amanda Lemos (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

