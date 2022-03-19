UFC Fight Night 204 bonuses: Nine fighters go home with $50,000

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

The UFC handed out post-fight bonuses to each fighter on the card who got a finish – and there were a ton.

After UFC Fight Night 204, nine fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in London. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) may be largely untested in MMA, but his prospect status can’t be denied after a quick submission of Cody Durden (12-4-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC) in his UFC debut. Mokaev needed just 58 seconds to force Durden to tap to a guillotine choke in the opening fight of the night.

[vertical-gallery id=2532416]

Performance of the Night: Paul Craig

Paul Craig (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) is making a habit of crazy comebacks. After Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA, 8-7 UFC) had him in all kinds of trouble on the canvas, working ground-and-pound from up top, Craig pulled off what is becoming his signature. He rallied and forced Krylov to tap to a triangle choke.

[vertical-gallery id=2532577]

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) got Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC) to the canvas in the first round, and after a slew of punches to the head, he had a TKO win. Abdurakhimov complained that the punches were to the back of the head, but to no avail.

[vertical-gallery id=2532601]

Performance of the Night: Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani (17-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) said he was taking his fight against Mike Grundy (12-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) maybe more seriously than any fight before. Grundy went for a takedown early in the fight, but that proved costly when Amirkhani got his neck and eventually got an anaconda choke that put Grundy out cold.

[vertical-gallery id=2532620]

Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) had a rough start in the first round against Jai Herbert (11-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC). But in the second, Topuria drilled Herbert with a left punch to the body, then a perfectly placed right hand to the chin that folded Herbert to the canvas.

[vertical-gallery id=2532703]

Performance of the Night: Molly McCann

Molly McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) nearly had Brazil’s Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) finished in the first and second rounds, but Carolina got to the third. But McCann left no doubt when she landed a spinning back elbow that had Carolina out cold – and had social media buzzing that the shot is an early Knockout of the Year candidate.

[vertical-gallery id=2532748]

Performance of the Night: Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) talked a big game coming into his fight against Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC). In just his second fight in the UFC, he rallied from a strong start by Vargas to get a rear-naked choke submission that sent the O2 into an eruption.

[vertical-gallery id=2532830]

Performance of the Night: Arnold Allen

In the co-main event, Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) stayed perfect in the UFC with arguably the biggest win of his career – a first-round TKO of Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC).

[vertical-gallery id=2532873]

Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall

In the heavyweight main event, Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) inserted himself into the title picture with a first-round straight armlock submission of Alexander Volkov (34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC).

[vertical-gallery id=2532899]

