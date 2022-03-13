UFC Fight Night 203 bonuses: Yadong, Rountree among four total winners

MMA Junkie Staff
·4 min read

UFC returned to action on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and the card produced a number of bonus-worthy moments.

UFC Fight Night 203 saw eight finishes in total, and among them was an incredible finish of Marlon Moraes by Song Yadong in the co-main event. The Chinese bantamweight took out the former title challenger with a vicious punching combination in the first round to extend his win streak to three. He was one of four Performance of the Night winners, as the promotion did not award a Fight of the Night Bonus for this event.

Check out who all took home a bonus for their performance below.

'Performance of the Night': Azamat Murzakanov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: (L-) Azamat Murzakanov of Russia punches Tafon Nchukwi of Cameroon in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Notoriously tough to do in the UFC, the very first fight of the night earned a Performance of the Night award. Dana White’s Contender Series veteran [autotag]Azamat Murzakaov[/autotag] (11-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) won his UFC debut in spectacular fashion by flooring Tafon Nchukwi (6-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) with a devastating flying knee in the third round. The strike came seemingly out of nowhere and once it landed, there was no doubt the fight was over. The undefeated Russian remained perfect on Saturday and also took home an extra check to deposit in the bank for his finish.

'Performance of the Night': Cody Brundage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: (R-L) Cody Brundage punches Dalcha Lungiambula of South Africa in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Cody Brundage[/autotag] (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) got the UFC Apex rocking early in the evening with his incredible comeback submission victory. His opponent, Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) came out on fire, landing punishing shots that had Brundage on the brink of being finished. However, Brundage capitalized on a small window of opportunity when Lungiambula shot for a takedown and jumped on a guillotine choke. It was deep and his opponent had no choice to tap. The first win of Brundage’s UFC career was a spectacular one and naturally, deserved a Performance of the Night bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Khalil Rountree

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: (R-L) Khalil Rountree kicks Karl Roberson in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Khalil Rountree[/autotag] turned in an impressive performance at UFC Fight Night 203 against Karl Roberson. After a first round that was filled with back-and-forth exchanges, Rountree (10-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) came out of the gates fast in the second and flattened Roberson (9-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) with a hard right hook. In the finishing sequence, as Roberson tried to get back to his feet, Rountree blasted him to the body with a devastating kick, and the TKO stoppage soon followed. Good things come in twos for Rountree on Saturday, as he picked up his second straight second-round finish while also taking home his second bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Song Yadong

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: (R-L) Song Yadong of China and Marlon Moraes of Brazil trade punches in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Song Yadong[/autotag] got the step up in competition he wanted as he faced former title challenger Marlon Moraes at the UFC Apex on Saturday. Yadong (19-5-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) didn’t waste time letting his hands go as he nearly dropped Moraes with a clean right hand early in the fight. Moraes (23-10-1 MMA, 5-6 UFC) was able to survive the initial scare, but Yadong put him down and out with a beautiful combination a few moments later for a spectacular walk-off finish. Yadong picked up his third-straight win, second-straight finish, and the fifth bonus of his UFC tenure.

