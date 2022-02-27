UFC Fight Night 202 results: Islam Makhachev picks up quick TKO finish of Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev continues to make a strong case for a shot at the UFC lightweight title with a quick and dominant finish.

In Saturday’s main event of UFC Fight Night 202, he faced an eager Bobby Green (29-13-1 MMA, 10-8-1 UFC) on short notice at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. With former UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) took care of business impressively in hopes to earn his chance to claim gold.

The two fighters sized each other up early in the first round as the magnitude of the moment was palpable. Green displayed his usual comfort in the face of danger with hands at his side, while Makhachev stayed tight, waiting for the right moment to bring the fight to the canvas. That moment came just two minutes into the first round.

Once getting Green on his back, Makhachev smothered green with top pressure as he transitioned to full mount, looking for submissions before switching to crushing ground and pound strikes. Green could do nothing but cover up until the referee saw enough and stopped the fight.

With the win, Makhachev stretches his hot win streak into double digits with 10 straight after his loss at UFC 192 in 2015. After a three-win calendar year in 2021 knocking off Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, and Dan Hooker, the Dagestani has his eyes set on earning a shot at the lightweight title.

For Green, stepping up on short notice in the first main event of his UFC career to face one of the best in the division, unfortunately, did not work out in his favor. His win streak is halted at two, as he entered Saturday’s fight with consecutive wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 202 results include: