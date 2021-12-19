UFC Fight Night 199 results: Belal Muhammad’s smothering wrestling dominates Stephen Thompson

It was one-way traffic in UFC Fight Night 199‘s co-main event.

Belal Muhammad entered the UFC Apex with a chip on his shoulder, looking to make a statement in the welterweight division by defeating former title challenger Stephen Thompson. Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) exceeded expectations by dominating Thompson (16-6-1 MMA, 11-6-1 UFC), earning multiple 10-8 rounds from the judges.

Thompson’s trademark kicks were on display early, which caused Muhammad to shoot for a takedown to slow things down. “Wonderboy” was able to defend the first attempt, but Muhammad’s second effort was better and brought the fight to the ground where the two would trade punches from one knee for a few moments.

Muhammad brought the fight right back to the canvas moments later, took Thompson’s back, and rained down punches from back mount. The finish was close, but referee Herb Dean did not see enough to stop the fight before the round ended.

The dominant wrestling game from Muhammad continued to shine in the second round, as he put Thompson on his back again. This time, Muhammad began looking for submissions, as he worked on a kimura for quite some time. Thompson was able to work his arm free, but was still on the receiving end of elbows from Muhmmad until the horn sounded.

A personal best 5️⃣th takedown for @BullyB170. We're only a minute and a half into the 2nd round 😳 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/pticZjMqlY — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

The game plan from Muhammad remained the same in the final round and quickly put Thompson on his back yet again. However, Thompson was able to get back to his feet and land a few strikes, but it was short-lived as Muhammad secured another takedown in the center of the cage.

The judges turned in scores of 30-25, 30-26, and 30-26 in favor of Muhammad, appropriately telling the story of the one-sided affair.

Muhammad has now won six fights in a row, aside from the no contest with Leon Edwards in March. In 2021 alone, he defeated Dhiego Lima, Demian Maia, and now Thompson all by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Muhammad made a case for running it back with Edwards, in hopes of a definitive result as he continues to climb the ladder towards a title shot.

