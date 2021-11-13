UFC Fight Night 197 video: Felicia Spencer TKOs Leah Letson with brutal ground and pound

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer made a statement on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 197.

Facing Leah Letson on the main card, Spencer (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) sought to snap a recent losing skid, and was more than successful in doing so. Throughout the contest, Spencer proved too strong in the clinch and dominated the bout whenever it hit the mat.

In the third round, Spencer was able to put the finishing touches on Letson (5-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) as she rained down hard elbows from top position, forcing referee Mark Smith to call a stop to the action.

Check out the video of the finish below (via Twitter):

Came with something to prove 😤 🇨🇦 @FeeNom479 with a DOMINANT finish to end it in RD 3! [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/joydO0G30b — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Spencer returned to the win column in dominant fashion, snapping a two-fight skid. In 2020, she earned a crack at the champ Amanda Nunes but came up short on the judges’ scorecards. Earlier this year, she dropped a close split decision to Norma Dumont, but rebounded nicely to pick up her third finish under the UFC banner.

