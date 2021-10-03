UFC Fight Night 193 bonuses: Four prelim fighters pocket ‘Performance of the Night’ awards

The UFC handed out post-fight bonuses to four fighters after Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Two fighters took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses while

UFC Fight Night 193 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the $50,000 winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Alejandro Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: (R-L) Alejandro Perez of Mexico punches Johnny Eduardo of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When the dust settles on 2021, perhaps one of the most unique submissions of the year will belong to [autotag]Alejandro Perez[/autotag]. In the UFC Fight Night 193 curtain jerker, Perez pulled off an unusual armlock from the scarf hold position to submit long-time MMA veteran Johnny Eduardo and win by second-round submission.

'Performance of the Night:' Douglas Silva de Andrade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: (R-L) Douglas Silva de Andrade of Brazil punches Gaetano Pirrello of Belgium in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There are violent knockouts and then there are “lift your opponent off their feet with the impact” knockouts. That’s what [autotag]Douglas Silva de Andrade[/autotag] did to Gaetano Pirrello on Saturday. In the opening round, de Andrade picked up his first victory since November 2019 when he stopped the Belgian fighter 2:04 into their preliminary card bout.

'Performance of the Night:' Jamie Mullarkey

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches Devonte Smith in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After a rough start to his UFC tenure in terms of wins and losses, [autotag]Jamie Mullarkey[/autotag] has really turned things around. He entered UFC Fight Night 193 coming off his first promotional victory over Khama Worthy. Taking on Devonte Smith, Mullarkey not only kept his winning ways alive but his finishing streak as well. After a tough first round, Mullarkey stormed back to unleash hell on Smith and score a second-round TKO with a barrage of strikes.

'Performance of the Night:' Casey O'Neill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Casey O’Neill of Australia punches Antonina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in their women’s flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

One of the promotion’s brightest budding prospects, [autotag]Casey O’Neill[/autotag] kept her undefeated record intact Saturday when she took on her most high-profile test to date, Antonina Shevchenko. Though the fight was competitive, O’Neill increased her dominance as the fight progressed. Midway through Round 2, she picked up a TKO win after she landed dozens of ground-and-pound punches to the head of the UFC flyweight champion’s sister.

