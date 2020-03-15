UFC Fight Night 171: Coronavirus forces show to move from London to United States due to travel restrictions

Coronavirus has forced UFC Fight Night 171 to be moved from London due to travel restrictions imposed by the United States.

The US will now host the event on 21 March instead after President Donald Trump rolled out the measures to contain the virus.

The US-European travel ban will come into place from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move damages Leon Edwards and his chances against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, with the Briton now without the home support at The O2 Arena.

“The fight can’t obviously continue in London, but it will go on,” said UFC president Dana White.

“We are working on finding a new venue, likely to be in the United States, and I have my matchmakers working on putting the undercard together.”

Despite the restrictions in place, the US are planning to continue with events for the time being, with White urging fans to not panic.

“I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States about this and they’re taking this very seriously,” White told ESPN.

“They’re saying, ‘be cautious and be careful but live your life and stop panicking.”



