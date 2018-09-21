UFC Fight Night 137 Weigh-in Results: Renan Barao Grossly Overweight

Renan Barao at UFC Fight Night 88

The revamped UFC Fight Night 137 headliner got the green light at Friday's official weigh-in, but former bantamweight champion Renan Barao's struggles continued, as he was grossly overweight.

UFC Fight Night 137 was originally slated to feature Jimi Manuwa vs. Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight main event in Sao Paulo on Saturday, but Teixeira withdrew because of injury several weeks ago. Thiago Santos quickly agreed to move up from middleweight to face Manuwa, but just days ago, Manuwa also had to withdraw because of injury.

Another middleweight, Eryk Anders, quickly accepted the fight, so the headliner when we hit the scales is Santos vs. Anders, as both men easily made weight for the light heavyweight showdown.

The lone fighter that didn't make weight was Barao, the former bantamweight king. After having fought his way to a 32-1, 1NC record, Barao has struggled mightily over the past few years. He is 3-7 over his last ten bouts, but the battle has also been with the scale.

Those struggles continued on Friday, as Barao stepped on the scale at 141.75 pounds for his 135-pound bout with Andre Ewell, who was on point.

At the time of publication, the bout was still being negotiated. Should Ewell accept the bout, Barao would forfeit a percentage of his fight purse to Ewell and might also be required to weigh under a certain specified limit on fight day.

UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Thiago Santos (203.7) vs. Eryk Anders (205.6)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli (170.3)

Sam Alvey (205.6) vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira (205.3)

Renan Barão (141.75) vs. Andre Ewell (135)

Randa Markos (115.7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.4)

Prelims (8:30 p.m. ET on FS2)

Charles Oliveira (153.9) vs. Christos Giagos (155.6)

Francisco Trinaldo (155) vs. Evan Dunham (156)

Luis Henrique (204.8) vs. Ryan Spann (203.8)

Augusto Sakai (265.6) vs. Chase Sherman (257.1)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)