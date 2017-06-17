UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Gate and Attendance from Singapore

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate figures stemming from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia following Saturday's event in Singapore. 8,411 spectators attended the Fight Night card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium generating $1,160,793 SGD in gate receipts.

Those in attendance witnessed former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm get back in the win column by knocking out No. 11 ranked Bethe Correia in the fight card's main event. Holm took her time and waited for an opening. It came in the third frame seconds after Correia motioned for Holm to engage. Holm unleashed a head kick that dropped the Brazilian. She followed up with a left hand that left “Pitbull” unconscious on the canvas.

Heavyweight Marcin Tybura extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights in the co-main event by defeating former champion Andrei Arlovski by unanimous decision. Tybura had Arlovski in trouble early, but Arlovski fought back and went the distance.

The event, which aired on UFC Fight Pass, was the second event the fight promotion has held in Singapore.

