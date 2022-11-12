UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski to face lightweight champ Islam Makhachev for dual-belt status

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will go for rare dual-belt status against newly minted lightweight title-holder Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February, the company announced ahead of UFC 281 on Saturday.

If victorious, Volkanovski, already ranked as the promotion's top pound-for-pound fighter, would become the fifth fighter to simultaneously hold two belts in UFC history, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

The event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, making it the first time Volkanovski will fight in his native country since 2018, and also his first time as a UFC champion.

Also on the UFC 284 card is a middleweight bout between Volkanovski's fellow Australian Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Alex Volkanovski is a big challenge for Islam Makhachev's first title defense

There was no shortage of potential title challengers for Makhachev, who captured the belt at UFC 280 last month with a submission win over de facto champion Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira had beaten three major names in Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for lightweight supremacy, though he was stripped of his belt ahead of the Gaethje fight for missing weight by a half-pound. Any of those three challengers would have made for a fun first title defense (as would Beneil Dariush), but then Makhachev called out Volkanovski after beating Oliveira.

Makhachev, who holds a record of 23-1, is already No. 3 on the UFC's pound-for-pound list, and defeating No. 1 on his home turf could propel him to the top after only two title fights.

A win for Volkanovski, though, would potentially propel him to all-time status. He has already defended his featherweight belt four times, including a second and third win over former champ Max Holloway, and is 12-0 since joining the UFC.

The featherweight ranks were already looking pretty thin for potential challengers (you can only beat Holloway so many times), so this was clearly the fight to make if the champ was up for it.

And he was clearly up for it.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 22: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (R) challenges Islam Makhachev of Russia after his victory over Charles Oliveira in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Islam Makhachev wanted Alex Volkanovski. He got him. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Latest Stories

  • Colombian President Gustavo Petro: ‘The war on drugs was a failure’

    The war against drugs has killed more than a million people in Latin America without denting the power of drug trafficking mafias, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro tells FRANCE 24 and RFI in a wide-ranging interview that also touches on the war in Ukraine, the climate emergency and the tentative peace process with the ELN rebel guerrilla in Colombia. “The party currently in power in Washington is very much aware of the fact that the war on drugs was a failure,” said Petro, 62, who was elected president in June. “The figures speak for themselves: one million people have died in Latin America because of it, millions of people – in particular people of colour – are either drug users or are in American prisons.”Colombia’s left-wing president said drug-trafficking mafias “are much more powerful” than in the days of notorious cartel leader Pablo Escobar. “They are armies that control entire regions within Latin America, they have states on their knees,” he added.Touching on the war in Ukraine, Petro said “the best thing we can do is to take a step back and to champion peace,” calling on fellow Latin American leaders to unite in pushing for dialogue. Asked whether he agreed with Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula&nbsp;Da Silva that Kyiv and Moscow shared the blame for the war, he added: “It’s almost as if there were good and bad invasions, but here we can see there are powers that be with their own interests, determining whether an invasion is good or bad, championing some and denigrating others.”Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Ex-rebel Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's first leftist presidentColombian President Gustavo Petro paves the way to restart peace talksColombia and Venezuela open border after years of closure due to political spat

  • Fetterman’s Republican Predecessor Turns on Trump After Dr. Oz’ Big Loss

    CNNSen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who will be replaced in Congress come January by Democrat John Fetterman, admitted Thursday that former President Donald Trump was not a positive influence on the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania — which saw far-right gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lose in addition to Mehmet Oz.In a CNN interview, the retiring senator began by criticizing the effect of Mastriano’s campaign on down-ballot races. “We had an ultra-MAGA candidate who never appeared to even attempt

  • The best midseason coaching changes in recent NHL history

    There's no guarantee that a midseason coaching change could turn a season around for an NHL team, but these hires will go down in history as some of the best.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 6 best moments in Canadian soccer history

    Canada will be looking to add another signature moment at the 2022 World Cup.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. It's the engineer in him. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers. A year ago, Wright put in his two weeks. A nearly full season in Jacksonville offered him a bit of financial flexibilit