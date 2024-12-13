UFC on ESPN 63 weigh-in results and live video stream (9 a.m. ET)

TAMPA, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC on ESPN 63 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Tampa, Fla., and preced the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) at Amalie Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday's event (ESPNews, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Among those weighing in are former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) and surging contender Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who meet in the main event. Also stepping on the scale will be UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson (29-14 MMA, 14-10 UFC) and Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 63 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington () vs. Joaquin Buckley ()

Cub Swanson () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

Manel Kape () vs. Bruno Silva ()

Dustin Jacoby () vs. Vitor Petrino ()

Daniel Marcos () vs. Adrian Yanez ()

Navajo Stirling () vs. Tuco Tokkos ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Ottman Azaitar () vs. Michael Johnson ()

Joel Alvarez () vs. Drakkar Klose ()

Fernando Padilla () vs. Sean Woodson ()

Miles Johns () vs. Felipe Silva ()

Jamey-Lyn Horth () vs. Miranda Maverick ()

Davey Grant () vs. Ramon Taveras ()

Josefine Knutsson () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

