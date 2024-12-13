Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 63 weigh-in results and live video stream (9 a.m. ET)

TAMPA, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC on ESPN 63 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Tampa, Fla., and preced the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) at Amalie Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday's event (ESPNews, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Among those weighing in are former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) and surging contender Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who meet in the main event. Also stepping on the scale will be UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson (29-14 MMA, 14-10 UFC) and Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 63 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Colby Covington () vs. Joaquin Buckley ()

  • Cub Swanson () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

  • Manel Kape () vs. Bruno Silva ()

  • Dustin Jacoby () vs. Vitor Petrino ()

  • Daniel Marcos () vs. Adrian Yanez ()

  • Navajo Stirling () vs. Tuco Tokkos ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Ottman Azaitar () vs. Michael Johnson ()

  • Joel Alvarez () vs. Drakkar Klose ()

  • Fernando Padilla () vs. Sean Woodson ()

  • Miles Johns () vs. Felipe Silva ()

  • Jamey-Lyn Horth () vs. Miranda Maverick ()

  • Davey Grant () vs. Ramon Taveras ()

  • Josefine Knutsson () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC on ESPN 63.

