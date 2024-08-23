UFC on ESPN 62 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Dominick Cruz back in booth after calling PPV in Perth

Dominick Cruz

The UFC continues its August schedule Saturday with UFC on ESPN 62, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there in "Sin City" to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

* * * *

UFC on ESPN 62 broadcast

UFC Apex

The UFC on ESPN 62 main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET following prelims slated to start at 7 p.m. ET, which stream exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 62 desk analysts

Michael Chiesa

Veteran broadcaster [autotag]John Gooden[/autotag] serves as desk anchor and host at UFC on ESPN 62.

"The Ultimate Fighter 15" winner [autotag]Michael Chiesa[/autotag] and retired welterweight veteran [autotag]Alan Jouban[/autotag] joins her as analysts at the desk.

UFC on ESPN 62 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent [autotag]Megan Olivi[/autotag] will conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC on ESPN 62 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC on ESPN 62 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer [autotag]Joe Martinez[/autotag] will introduce the fighters before battle at UFC on ESPN 62.

UFC on ESPN 62 cageside commentators

Paul Felder

[autotag]Brendan Fitzgerald[/autotag] will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC on ESPN 62.

He'll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion [autotag]Dominick Cruz[/autotag], as well as UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Michael Bisping[/autotag].

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 62 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Dominick Cruz back in booth after calling PPV in Perth