UFC on ESPN 62 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff highlights video, photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 62 weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday's event.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex, which hosts Saturday's event (ESPN/ESPN+). Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don't miss the photo gallery below.

Photos: UFC on ESPN 62 weigh-ins and faceoffs

