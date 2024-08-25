UFC on ESPN 62 bonuses: Gerald Meerschaert's come-from-behind, record-breaking finish earns him $50K

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 24: (R-L) Gerald Meerschaert punches Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC handed out four bonuses after Saturday's card, including one for a submission that made some history.

After UFC on ESPN 62, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Caio Borralho vs Jared Cannonier

[autotag]Caio Borralho[/autotag] and [autotag]Jared Cannonier[/autotag] put on one of the most entertaining fights of the year in the night's headliner. Borralho (17-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) had to dig deep and nearly finished Cannonier (17-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC) in the fifth round but ultimately won a unanimous decision that should place him right in the middle of title contention at middleweight.

Performance of the Night: Michael Morales

[autotag]Michael Morales[/autotag] (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) passed the biggest test of his career with flying colors as he scored a ground-and-pound TKO win over Neil Magny late in the first round to remain undefeated.

Performance of the Night: Gerald Meerschaert

Not only did [autotag]Gerald Meerschaert[/autotag] (37-17 MMA, 12-9 UFC) stage a Comeback of the Year candidate, he made history when rallied to submit Edmen Shahbazyan. With the result, Meerschaert passed former champion and Hall of Famer Anderson Silva for the most finishes (12) in UFC middleweight history.

