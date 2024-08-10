UFC on ESPN 61 video: Youssef Zalal snatches another neck, taps Jarno Errens standing
The second UFC stint continues to bode well for [autotag]Youssef Zalal[/autotag].
Saturday at UFC on ESPN 61, Zalal (15-5-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) moved to 2-0 since returning to the promotion, as he submitted [autotag]Jarno Errens[/autotag] with a standing rear-naked choke at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The stoppage came at 3:52 of Round 1.
Zalal went 3-3-1 during his first UFC stint that began in 2020. Following his departure in 2022, Zalal went 3-0 on the regional scene. He was selected as an alternate for "The Ultimate Fighter 32," but ultimately was signed directly to the promotion for a short-notice fight vs. Billy Quarantillo in March. Zalal won by second-round rear-naked choke.
In defeat, Errens falls back into the loss column after a Fight of the Night win over Steven Nguyen in March.
The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 61 results include:
Youssef Zalal def. Jarno Errens via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:52
Stephanie Luciano def. Talita Alencar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
