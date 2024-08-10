LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 10: (R-L) Youssef Zalal of Morocco secures a rear choke submission against Jarno Errens of The Netherlands in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The second UFC stint continues to bode well for [autotag]Youssef Zalal[/autotag].

Saturday at UFC on ESPN 61, Zalal (15-5-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) moved to 2-0 since returning to the promotion, as he submitted [autotag]Jarno Errens[/autotag] with a standing rear-naked choke at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The stoppage came at 3:52 of Round 1.

Zalal went 3-3-1 during his first UFC stint that began in 2020. Following his departure in 2022, Zalal went 3-0 on the regional scene. He was selected as an alternate for "The Ultimate Fighter 32," but ultimately was signed directly to the promotion for a short-notice fight vs. Billy Quarantillo in March. Zalal won by second-round rear-naked choke.

In defeat, Errens falls back into the loss column after a Fight of the Night win over Steven Nguyen in March.

Related

UFC on ESPN 61: Best photos from Las Vegas

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 61 results include:

Youssef Zalal def. Jarno Errens via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:52

Stephanie Luciano def. Talita Alencar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC on ESPN 61.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 61 video: Youssef Zalal snatches another neck, taps Jarno Errens standing