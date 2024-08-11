UFC on ESPN 61 bonuses: Just three finishers receive $50,000 after decision-filled event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 10: (R-L) Youssef Zalal of Morocco secures a rear choke submission against Jarno Errens of The Netherlands in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC handed out just three bonuses after Saturday's card, one less than the promotion's standard. Seven of the 10 bouts went the distance, making the bonus decisions easy for the UFC brass: all three finishers took home an extra paycheck. After UFC on ESPN 61, four fighters took home an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Youssef Zalal

Youssef Zalal def. Jarno Errens via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:52

Zalal picked up his third consecutive submission finish by tapping Jarno Errens with a standing rear-naked choke in the first round. In his second stint with the UFC, Zalal won both fights and looked like a much-improved product than was on display after his first run ended in 2022. For the submission, he takes home his first POTN bonus in his ninth UFC bout.

Performance of the Night: Toshiomi Kazama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Toshiomi Kazama of Japan punches Charalampos Grigoriou of Cyprus in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Toshiomi Kazama def. Charalampos Grigoriou via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 155

[autotag]Toshiomi Kazama[/autotag]'s first UFC victory was a wild comeback after being nearly finished. Kazama turned in a solid first round, but Grigoriou charged out of the gate fast in the second. After receiving multiple damaging elbows on the ground, somehow, Kazama was able to weather the storm and slap on a triangle choke to tap Grigoriou in a wild Round 2. The result was Kazama's first UFC win and his first $50,000 bonus.

Performance of the Night: Serghei Spivac

Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) – Round 1,

Heavyweights took center stage for the UFC on ESPN 61 main event, and after four straight decisions, all eyes were on Spivac and Tybura to produce fireworks. The "Polar Bear" answered the call. After ending up on the bottom in a grappling exchange, Spivac threw up a slick armbar and rolled over Tybura to force a tap at 1:44 of Round 1. For his efforts, Spivac takes home an extra $50,000 POTN bonus.

