UFC on ESPN 61: Best photos from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Stephanie Luciano of Brazil punches Talita Alencar of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Check out these photos from the fights at UFC on ESPN 61, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Fight and venue photos courtesy of the UFC)

(Gallery will update throughout the event.)

Gallery

UFC Fight Night: Zalal v Errens

UFC Fight Night: Zalal v Errens

UFC Fight Night: Luciano v Alencar

UFC Fight Night: Luciano v Alencar

Stephanie Luciano def. Talita Alencar via decision at UFC on ESPN 61

Jarno Errens - ufc on espn 61 weigh in

Stephanie Luciano - ufc on espn 61 weigh in 1

Talita Alencar - ufc on espn 61 weigh in 1

Youssef Zalal - ufc on espn 61 weigh in

Zalal vs Errens - ufc on espn 61 fighter faceoff

Luciano vs Alencar - ufc on espn 61 fighter faceoff

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 61: Best photos from Las Vegas