UFC on ESPN 60 video: Steve Garcia drops, then pummels Seungwoo Choi for 96-second TKO

Steve Garcia made the most of his unexpected UFC on ESPN 60 co-main event opportunity.

Originally scheduled for the main card, Garcia (16-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) vs. Seungwoo Choi (11-7 MMA, 4-6 UFC) slid into the co-headliner when Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park was canceled after Friday’s weigh-ins. A little over 24 hours later, Garcia capitalized on the opportunity when he finished Choi with strikes at 1:36 of Round 1. The featherweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A right hand initially appeared to hurt Choi, but three follow-up left hands were what put him down. Choi covered up and Garcia swarmed. With Choi unable to intelligently defend himself, referee Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the fight.

With the win, Garcia now is atop the leaderboard of longest TKO/knockout streak in the UFC with four. Conversely, Choi falls to 1-4 in his most recent five.

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 60 results include:

Steve Garcia def. Seungwoo Choi via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:36

Kurt Holobaugh def. Kaynan Kruschewsky via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bruno Silva def. Cody Durden via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:58

Dooho Choi def. Bill Algeo via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:38

Hyder Amil def. Jeong Yeong Lee via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:05

Cody Gibson def. Brian Kelleher via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:58

Miranda Maverick def. Dione Barbosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Trey Ogden def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Thomas Petersen def. Mohammed Usman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 60.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie