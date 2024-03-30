UFC on ESPN 54 video: Jacob Malkoun scores TKO after Andre Petroski appears to stun himself with takedown attempt

The finishing sequence was awkward, but that didn’t stop Jacob Malkoun from jumping at the opportunity to score a TKO victory.

In the second round of their preliminary middleweight bout at UFC on ESPN 54 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., Andre Petroski shot in for a takedown on Malkoun (8-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), appearing to crash his head directly into the hip. Petroski (10-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) appeared stunned, and stumbled backward to the canvas.

Malkoun recognized his opponent was hurt and rushed in to capitalize on the moment with follow-up punches until the referee called a stop to the fight.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

THE FINISH CAME OUT OF NOWHERE 😳 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/M7ZxteOJbR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2024

The result marked a return to the win column for Malkoun, who entered on the heels of a first-round loss to Cody Brundage in September. Petroski walks away with his second consecutive loss, both by stoppage.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC on ESPN 54 include:

Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO – Round 2, 0:39

Caolan Loughran def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie