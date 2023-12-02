UFC on ESPN 52 video: Rodolfo Bellato TKOs Ihor Potieria with insane Comeback of the Year contender

AUSTIN, Texas – Rodolfo Bellato delivered a Comeback of the Year contender on Saturday when he rallied to finish off Ihor Potieria at UFC on ESPN 52.

After a high-paced first round in the light heavyweight division at Moody Center, Potieria (19-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) landed major damage in the early stages of the second round, dropping Bellato (12-2 MAM, 1-0 UFC) and hitting him with huge shots to put the fight on the cusp of being stopped.

Bellato refused to quit, however, and managed to survive enough to get back to his feet. Potieria was nothing short of exhausted, and Bellato started to pour on the strikes. He then landed a takedown, moved to mount and unloaded until referee Jacob Montalvo stopped it at the 4:17 mark of Round 2.

After going through two seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series to secure his UFC contract, Bellato, 27, delivered in his debut. He said his comeback was based purely off instinct, which made the result all the more impressive.

“I don’t remember nothing, you know?” Bellato said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I was knocked out over here. But I trained a lot and in my mind I never stopped. I’m so happy for my debut. I believe so much in my jiu-jitsu. When I went to the ground I feel so good. I don’t remember, but that was so good.”

Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:17

Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:11

Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

