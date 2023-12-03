UFC on ESPN 52 results: Arman Tsarukyan flattens Beneil Dariush in 64 seconds

Arman Tsarukyan put an exclamation point on an action-packed UFC on ESPN 52 event Saturday in Austin, Texas.

In the main event at Moody Center, Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) needed just 64 seconds to put longtime lightweight contender Beneil Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) out cold.

The finishing combination was a right hand-knee-right hand trifecta. Dariush flew backward onto the canvas. Tsarukyan missed on a big overhand right on the way down, a la Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping at UFC 100, but landed three more right hands to seal the deal.

ONE MINUTE IS ALL HE NEEDED 👊@ArmanUFC makes quick work of Beneil Dariush at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m65yigcNhp — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

Upon the stoppage, Tsarukyan dove outside the cage and ran into the stands to celebrate with the crowd – and for good reason. His first main event victory extended his winning streak to three and firmly inserts his name in the title conversation. His only two UFC losses have come against champion Islam Makhachev and fellow top contender Mateusz Gamrot.

Dariush has now lost back-to-back fights by first-round knockout. His previous outing was a first-round TKO defeat in a title eliminator vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 52 results include:

Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:04

Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:49

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) – Round 3, 1:43

Joaquim Silva def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Punahele Soriano via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:10

Miesha Tate def. Julia Avila via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:15

Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese via knockout (slam, punches) – Round 1, 1:49

Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki via knockout (slam) – Round 1, 1:41

Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:17

Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:11

Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

