UFC on ESPN 52 faceoff highlights: Noticeable height differences on main card

AUSTIN, Texas – The UFC on ESPN 52 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs took place Friday at Moody Center, the site of Saturday’s fights, and MMA Junkie was in attendance.

Atop the bill, contenders Beneil Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) go toe-to-toe in a five-round bout. The co-main event stays at lightweight as Bobby Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) battles short-notice foe Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC).

Also on the card, Rob Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) welcomes former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC) to the bantamweight division. Other fights include Sean Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC), and Julia Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) vs. Miesha Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC).

Check out the full ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs highlights in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie