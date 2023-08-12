UFC on ESPN 51 video: Martin Buday extends streak with first-round kimura of Josh Parisian

Martin Buday kept on rolling in the heavyweight division when he delivered his most impressive octagon performance to date against Josh Parisian at UFC on ESPN 51.

Buday (13-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) needed just a matter of minutes to hurt Parisian (15-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC) on the feet and force his opponent into a takedown attempt at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He countered, took top control and locked in a tight kimura for the verbal submission at the 4:11 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of the final sequence below (via Twitter):

Brought the pressure from the gates 👀@MartinBudayUFC gets the tap in the first! #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/y7iGoIN2Gp — UFC (@ufc) August 12, 2023

With 12 consecutive victories overall, Buday’s assent continued. His four-fight UFC winning streak in the heavyweight division trailed only Sergei Pavlovich (six), and Buday said he’s pleased to get the job done quickly after fighting to a decision in his past two outings.

“It’s the best feeling,” Buday said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I wanted to deliver a finish, and now it happened. I’m very happy.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 51 results include:

Martin Buday def. Josh Parisian via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 4:11

Jaqueline Amorim def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:41

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson via submission (twister) – Round 1, 3:47

Luana Santos def. Juliana Miller via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:41

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 51.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie