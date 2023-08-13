UFC on ESPN 51 video: Khalil Rountree’s big power sends Chris Daukaus to fourth straight loss
Khalil Rountree is on a four-fight winning streak while Chris Daukaus is on a four-fight losing skid after UFC on ESPN 51.
Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) was tasked with welcoming former heavyweight Daukaus (12-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) down to light heavyweight for the first time on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and the fight was one-way traffic.
It was clear Daukaus tasted the power early on, and it wasn’t long before Rountree dropped and stopped him for the TKO at the 2:40 mark of Round 1.
Check out the replay below (via Twitter):
With the longest winning streak of his UFC career under his belt, Rountree is looking for bigger and better. Not only does he want the chance to face a ranked fighter next, but he wants it in a five-round headliner.
“It feels great,” Rountree said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I would absolutely love to fight somebody ranked above me. I don’t know exactly who. I think the next step for me is a main event. I would love to have a five-round main event. I think that’s a big challenge for me.”
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 51 results include:
Khalil Rountree def. Chris Daukaus via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:40
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:42
AJ Dobson def. Tafon Nchukwi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Josh Fremd def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Marcus McGhee def. JP Buys via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:19
Terrence McKinney def. Mike Breeden via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25
Isaac Dulgarian def. Francis Marshall via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:48
Martin Buday def. Josh Parisian via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 4:11
Jaqueline Amorim def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:41
Da’Mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson via submission (twister) – Round 1, 3:47
Luana Santos def. Juliana Miller via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:41
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 51.