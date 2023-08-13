UFC on ESPN 51 video: 21-year-old Iasmin Lucindo taps out Polyana Viana

Iasmin Lucindo showed again why she’s one of the most intriguing prospects in the strawweight division on Saturday when she submitted Polyana Viana at UFC on ESPN 51.

The 21-year-old Lucindo (15-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC) made it back-to-back octagon victories when she forced her fellow Brazilian Viana (13-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) to tap out at the 3:42 mark of Round 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight was something of a grind until Lucindo got on top and locked in the choke, which you can watch a replay of below (via Twitter):

After dropping her octagon debut, Lucindo has now pieced together a pair of wins and looks more and more like she has a very bright future at 115 pounds.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 51 results include:

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:42

AJ Dobson def. Tafon Nchukwi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Fremd def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcus McGhee def. JP Buys via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:19

Terrence McKinney def. Mike Breeden via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

Isaac Dulgarian def. Francis Marshall via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:48

Martin Buday def. Josh Parisian via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 4:11

Jaqueline Amorim def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:41

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson via submission (twister) – Round 1, 3:47

Luana Santos def. Juliana Miller via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:41

