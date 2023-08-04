UFC on ESPN 50 weigh-in results (10 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 50take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel. The nearby Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) and Rob Font (20-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC), who meet in the bantamweight main event, and former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA, 15-9 UFC) and Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 50 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen () vs. Rob Font () – 140-pound contract weight

  • Jessica Andrade () vs. Tatiana Suarez ()

  • Dustin Jacoby () vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu ()

  • Diego Lopes () vs. Gavin Tucker ()

  • Tanner Boser () vs. Aleksa Camur ()

  • Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Ludovit Klein ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Raoni Barcelos () vs. Kyler Phillips ()

  • Carlston Harris () vs. Jeremiah Wells ()

  • Damon Jackson () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

  • Cody Durden () vs. Jake Hadley ()

  • Dennis Buzukja () vs. Sean Woodson ()

  • Asu Almabaev () vs. Ode Osbourne ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 50.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie