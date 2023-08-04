UFC on ESPN 50 weigh-in results (10 a.m. ET)

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 50take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel. The nearby Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) and Rob Font (20-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC), who meet in the bantamweight main event, and former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA, 15-9 UFC) and Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 50 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen () vs. Rob Font () – 140-pound contract weight

Jessica Andrade () vs. Tatiana Suarez ()

Dustin Jacoby () vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu ()

Diego Lopes () vs. Gavin Tucker ()

Tanner Boser () vs. Aleksa Camur ()

Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Ludovit Klein ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos () vs. Kyler Phillips ()

Carlston Harris () vs. Jeremiah Wells ()

Damon Jackson () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

Cody Durden () vs. Jake Hadley ()

Dennis Buzukja () vs. Sean Woodson ()

Asu Almabaev () vs. Ode Osbourne ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 50.

