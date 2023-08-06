UFC on ESPN 50 results: Tatiana Suarez stays unbeaten, taps former champ Jessica Andrade

Tatiana Suarez made things look easy against a former champion, and now she likely will be in the conversation as a future champion, herself.

Suarez (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) took out former women’s strawweight champ Jessica Andrade(24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) with a second-round guillotine choke. The tap came 91 seconds into the middle frame of the UFC on ESPN 50 co-main event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Suarez won for the second time since her return from a layoff of nearly four years. She came back in February and submitted Montana De La Rosa with a guillotine choke. But the win over Andrade likely will carry a lot more weight for Suarez’s title aspirations.

About halfway through the first round, Suarez shot for a takedown, and while it wasn’t pretty, it got the job done. Suarez went to work on the former champion from side control and when Andrade got back to her feet with about 100 seconds left in the round, Suarez got a headlock and tried to work for a standing guillotine. On the fence, she threw heavy knees until Andrade finally broke away.

In the second round, though, once Suarez got Andrade to the canvas early, she was all over her until she locked in the choke from her back on the canvas. Soon after, the Brazilian had to tap.

