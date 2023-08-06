UFC on ESPN 50 post-event facts: Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font set dubious record for lack of strikes

The UFC made its sixth stop in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday with UFC on ESPN 50, which took place at Bridgestone Arena and saw seven of 12 fights on the card end in a decision.

Among those were the main event, where Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) cruised to a unanimous decision win over Rob Font (20-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) in a 140-pound catchweight fight that featured a substantial lack of action.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC on ESPN 50.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $170,500,

Debuting fighters went 1-1 at the event.

Tatiana Suarez, Dustin Jacoby, Diego Lopes, Carlston Harris and Assu Almabayev earned $50,000 UFC on ESPN 50 fight-night bonuses.

UFC on ESPN 50 had an announced attendance of 17,792 for a live gate of $2,102,127.12.

Betting favorites went 8-4 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 17-10 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 12-bout card was 2:09:32.

Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font

Sandhagen improved to 4-1 in UFC main events.

Sandhagen and Font landed 43 significant strikes, the single-fight low in UFC history for a non-title, five-round bout that went to a decision.

Font has suffered six of his seven career losses by decision.

Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade

Suarez’s (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) seven-fight UFC winning streak is the longest active streak among female fighters in the company.

Suarez’s six-fight UFC winning streak in strawweight competition is the longest active streak in the division.

Suarez’s four stoppage victories in UFC strawweight competition are tied for fourth-most in divisional history behind Jessica Andrade (five), Rose Namajunas (five) and Amanda Lemos (five).

Suarez’s three submission victories in UFC strawweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Mackenzie Dern (four).

Suarez has completed multiple takedowns against all seven of her UFC opponents.

Jessica Andrade’s (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since January 2023.

Andrade fell to 1-2 since she returned to the UFC strawweight division in April 2022.

Andrade has suffered nine of her 12 career losses by stoppage.

Dustin Jacoby def. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Jacoby (19-7-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) improved to 7-2-1 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in October 2020.

Jacoby has earned four of his seven UFC victories by knockout.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Diego Lopes def. Gavin Tucker

Lopes (21-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned 19 of his 21 career victories by stoppage.

Gavin Tucker (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Tanner Boser def. Aleksa Camur

Tanner Boser (21-11-1 MMA, 5-5 UFC) improved to 1-1 since he dropped to the light heavyweight division in April 2023.

Boser has earned three of his five UFC victories by decision.

Aleksa Camur (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) has suffered three consecutive losses after starting his career 6-0.

Camur has suffered all three of his career losses by decision.

Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells

Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned three of his four UFC victories by stoppage.

Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a submission defeat.

Billy Quarantillo def. Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson (22-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) fell to 5-3 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2020.

Jackson suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Cody Durden def. Jake Hadley

Cody Durden’s (16-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is tied with Alexandre Pantoja, Amir Albazi and Muhammad Mokaev for the longest active streak in the division.

Durden has earned four of his five UFC victories by decision.

Jake Hadley (10-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Sean Woodson def. Dennis Buzukja

Sean Woodson (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC) has earned three of his four UFC victories by decision.

Dennis Buzukja (11-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 50.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

