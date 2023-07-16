UFC on ESPN 49 video: Junyong Park overwhelms Albert Duraev for submission in fourth straight win

Junyong Park keeps on building momentum in the middleweight division after taking out Albert Duraev at UFC on ESPN 49.

Park (17-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to four consecutive fights when he put Duraev (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) away with a rear-naked choke at the 4:45 mark of Round 2 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out the replay of his handiwork below (via Twitter):

DO NOT SLEEP ON THE IRON TURTLE 🐢 Junyong Park with the finish and the shimmy 🕺 #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/hYeENz3DXz — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

The 32-year-old from South Korea was elated after getting his hand raised. He has the second-longest active UFC winning streak at 185 pounds behind Dricus Du Plessis, and wants to keep his momentum going.

It came out exactly how I trained,” Park told Daniel Cormier through an interpreter during their post-fight interview. “Whoever they want, I’m an employee of the UFC and will fight.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 49 results include:

Junyong Park def. Albert Duraev via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:45

Norma Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:07

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Istela Nunes via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:34

Melquizael Costa def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Evan Elder def. Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Azat Maksum def. Tyson Nam via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alexander Munoz def. Carl Deaton via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Ailin Perez def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 49.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie