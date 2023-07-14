UFC on ESPN 49 video: Chelsea Chandler, Norma Dumont separated during heated backstage incident after faceoff

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont might be the final women’s featherweight fight in UFC history – and there’s some heat behind it.

Following UFC on ESPN 49 faceoffs Friday, Chandler (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Dumont (9-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) had to be separated backstage at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie acquired video of the altercation from Dumont’s manager, Alex Davis, which shows a fired-up Dumont speaking Portuguese and glaring at Chandler, who moved forward. The fighters flipped middle fingers each way as Davis and other bystanders intervened to pull the fighters apart.

After a tense faceoff, things got a little crazy between Chelsea Chandler and Norma Dumont backstage at the Apex. 👀 #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/oez1dgSD6r — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 14, 2023

It’s unclear exactly where the bad blood between the two featherweights began, but they had just engaged in a tense ceremonial faceoff moments prior. Chandler and Dumont are scheduled to fight Saturday on the main card at the UFC Apex.

