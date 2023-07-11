UFC on ESPN 49: Make your predictions for Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Updated)
(Updated at 7:20 a.m. July 11, 2023, for new fight addition.)
We want your predictions for UFC on ESPN 49 in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 49 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 49 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Bassil Hafez vs.Jack Della Maddalena
Records: Bassil Hafez (8-3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Hafez 4-1, Maddalena 5-0
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.11.23): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bassil-hafez-vs-jack” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez
Records: Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Ailin Perez (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Evans-Smith 1-4, Perez 3-2
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ashlee Evans-Smith (+125), Ailin Perez (-150)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ashlee-evanssmith-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz
Records: Carl Deaton (17-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Alexander Munoz (6-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Past five: Deaton 2-3, Munoz 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Carl Deaton (+120), Alexander Munoz (-140)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-carl-deaton-vs-alexa” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam
Records: Azat Maksum (16-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Past five: Maksum 5-0, Nam 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Azat Maksum (-420), Tyson Nam (+320)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-azat-maksum-vs-tyson” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez
Records: Evan Elder (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Genaro Valdez (10-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Past five: Elder 3-2, Valdez 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Evan Elder (-280), Genaro Valdez (+230)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-evan-elder-vs-genaro” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo
Records: Melquizael Costa (19-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Austin Lingo (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Costa 3-2, Lingo 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melquizael Costa (-190), Austin Lingo (+160)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-melquizael-costa-vs-austin-ling” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
Records: Viktoriya Dudakova (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Istela Nunes (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)
Past five: Dudakova 5-0, Nunes 1-4
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Viktoriya Dudakova (-290), Istela Nunes (+235)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-viktoriya-dudakova-v” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz
Records: Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tucker Lutz (12-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Baghdasaryan 4-1, Lutz 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melsik Baghdasaryan (-210), Tucker Lutz (+175)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-melsik-baghdasaryan-vs-tucker-l” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Records: Terrance McKinney (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Nazim Sadykhov (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: McKinney 3-2, Sadykhov 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Terrance McKinney (+125), Nazim Sadykhov (-150)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-terrance-mckinney-vs-6XRt” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Francisco Prado (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Azaitar 4-1, Prado 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ottman Azaitar (+115), Francisco Prado (-135)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ottman-azaitar-vs-fr” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont
Records: Chelsea Chandler (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Norma Dumont (9-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Past five: Chandler 5-0, Dumont 4-1
Division: Women’s featherweight
Rankings: Dumont No. 15
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Chelsea Chandler (+125), Norma Dumont (-150)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-chelsea-chandler-vs-norma-dumon” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian
Records: Walt Harris (13-10 MMA, 6-9 UFC), Josh Parisian (15-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Harris 2-3, Parisian 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Walt Harris (-200), Josh Parisian (+170)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-walt-harris-vs-josh-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park
Records: Albert Duraev (16-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Junyong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Duraev 4-1, Park 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Albert Duraev (+130), Junyong Park (-155)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-albert-duraev-vs-jun” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Records: Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)
Past five: Holm vs. 3-2, Silva 3-1-1
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Holm No. 4, No. 13 pound-for-pound; Silva No. 11
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Holly Holm (-165), Mayra Bueno Silva (+140)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-holly-holm-vs-mayra-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
