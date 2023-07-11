UFC on ESPN 49: Make your predictions for Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Updated)

Matt Erickson
·5 min read

(Updated at 7:20 a.m. July 11, 2023, for new fight addition.)

We want your predictions for UFC on ESPN 49 in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 49 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 49 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Bassil Hafez vs.Jack Della Maddalena

Records: Bassil Hafez (8-3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Hafez 4-1, Maddalena 5-0
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.11.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bassil-hafez-vs-jack” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Records: Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Ailin Perez (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Evans-Smith 1-4, Perez 3-2
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ashlee Evans-Smith (+125), Ailin Perez (-150)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ashlee-evanssmith-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

Records: Carl Deaton (17-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Alexander Munoz (6-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Past five: Deaton 2-3, Munoz 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Carl Deaton (+120), Alexander Munoz (-140)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-carl-deaton-vs-alexa” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

Records: Azat Maksum (16-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Past five: Maksum 5-0, Nam 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Azat Maksum (-420), Tyson Nam (+320)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-azat-maksum-vs-tyson” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Records: Evan Elder (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Genaro Valdez (10-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Past five: Elder 3-2, Valdez 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Evan Elder (-280), Genaro Valdez (+230)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-evan-elder-vs-genaro” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

Records: Melquizael Costa (19-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Austin Lingo (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Costa 3-2, Lingo 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melquizael Costa (-190), Austin Lingo (+160)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-melquizael-costa-vs-austin-ling” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Records: Viktoriya Dudakova (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Istela Nunes (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)
Past five: Dudakova 5-0, Nunes 1-4
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Viktoriya Dudakova (-290), Istela Nunes (+235)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-viktoriya-dudakova-v” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz

Records: Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tucker Lutz (12-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Past five: Baghdasaryan 4-1, Lutz 3-2
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melsik Baghdasaryan (-210), Tucker Lutz (+175)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-melsik-baghdasaryan-vs-tucker-l” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Records: Terrance McKinney (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Nazim Sadykhov (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: McKinney 3-2, Sadykhov 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Terrance McKinney (+125), Nazim Sadykhov (-150)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-terrance-mckinney-vs-6XRt” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Francisco Prado (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Azaitar 4-1, Prado 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ottman Azaitar (+115), Francisco Prado (-135)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ottman-azaitar-vs-fr” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

Records: Chelsea Chandler (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Norma Dumont (9-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Past five: Chandler 5-0, Dumont 4-1
Division: Women’s featherweight
Rankings: Dumont No. 15
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Chelsea Chandler (+125), Norma Dumont (-150)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-chelsea-chandler-vs-norma-dumon” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Records: Walt Harris (13-10 MMA, 6-9 UFC), Josh Parisian (15-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Harris 2-3, Parisian 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Walt Harris (-200), Josh Parisian (+170)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-walt-harris-vs-josh-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Records: Albert Duraev (16-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Junyong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Duraev 4-1, Park 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Albert Duraev (+130), Junyong Park (-155)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-albert-duraev-vs-jun” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Records: Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)
Past five: Holm vs. 3-2, Silva 3-1-1
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Holm No. 4, No. 13 pound-for-pound; Silva No. 11
Odds (as of 07.10.23): Holly Holm (-165), Mayra Bueno Silva (+140)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-holly-holm-vs-mayra-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC on ESPN 49 fight card (as of July 10, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

  • Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

  • Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

  • Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz

  • Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

  • Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

  • Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

  • Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

  • Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

  • Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 49.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Read more

More From