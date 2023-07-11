UFC on ESPN 49: Make your predictions for Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Updated)

(Updated at 7:20 a.m. July 11, 2023, for new fight addition.)

We want your predictions for UFC on ESPN 49 in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 49 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 49 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Bassil Hafez vs.Jack Della Maddalena

Records: Bassil Hafez (8-3-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Hafez 4-1, Maddalena 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.11.23): N/A

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Records: Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Ailin Perez (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Evans-Smith 1-4, Perez 3-2

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ashlee Evans-Smith (+125), Ailin Perez (-150)

Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

Records: Carl Deaton (17-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Alexander Munoz (6-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Past five: Deaton 2-3, Munoz 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Carl Deaton (+120), Alexander Munoz (-140)

Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

Records: Azat Maksum (16-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Past five: Maksum 5-0, Nam 3-2

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Azat Maksum (-420), Tyson Nam (+320)

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Records: Evan Elder (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Genaro Valdez (10-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Past five: Elder 3-2, Valdez 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Evan Elder (-280), Genaro Valdez (+230)

Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

Records: Melquizael Costa (19-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Austin Lingo (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Past five: Costa 3-2, Lingo 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melquizael Costa (-190), Austin Lingo (+160)

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Records: Viktoriya Dudakova (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Istela Nunes (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Past five: Dudakova 5-0, Nunes 1-4

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Viktoriya Dudakova (-290), Istela Nunes (+235)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz

Records: Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tucker Lutz (12-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Baghdasaryan 4-1, Lutz 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Melsik Baghdasaryan (-210), Tucker Lutz (+175)

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Records: Terrance McKinney (13-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Nazim Sadykhov (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: McKinney 3-2, Sadykhov 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Terrance McKinney (+125), Nazim Sadykhov (-150)

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Francisco Prado (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Azaitar 4-1, Prado 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Ottman Azaitar (+115), Francisco Prado (-135)

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

Records: Chelsea Chandler (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Norma Dumont (9-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Chandler 5-0, Dumont 4-1

Division: Women’s featherweight

Rankings: Dumont No. 15

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Chelsea Chandler (+125), Norma Dumont (-150)

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Records: Walt Harris (13-10 MMA, 6-9 UFC), Josh Parisian (15-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Harris 2-3, Parisian 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Walt Harris (-200), Josh Parisian (+170)

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Records: Albert Duraev (16-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Junyong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Duraev 4-1, Park 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Albert Duraev (+130), Junyong Park (-155)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Records: Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)

Past five: Holm vs. 3-2, Silva 3-1-1

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: Holm No. 4, No. 13 pound-for-pound; Silva No. 11

Odds (as of 07.10.23): Holly Holm (-165), Mayra Bueno Silva (+140)

UFC on ESPN 49 fight card (as of July 10, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

