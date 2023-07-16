UFC on ESPN 49 post-event facts: Mayra Bueno Silva ties Ronda Rousey’s longstanding record

UFC on ESPN 49, which took place Saturday at the UFC Ape in Las Vegas, had a slow start to the event, but ultimately ended with a bang.

Mayra Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) continued her rise up the women’s bantamweight contender list when she scored a second-round submission of former champion Holly Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) to become a true title contender.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC on ESPN 49.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $126,500.

Debuting fighters went 2-1 at the event.

Bueno Silva, Jack Della Maddalena, Bassil Hafez and Francisco Prado earned $50,000 UFC on ESPN 49 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC on ESPN 49, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 12-1 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 15-9 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:26:09.

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Holly Holm

Silva’s four-fight UFC winning streak at women’s bantamweight is tied with Raquel Penning for the longest active streak in the division.

Silva has earned nine of her 11 career victories by stoppage. That includes five of her six UFC wins.

Bueno Silva’s three submission victories in UFC women’s bantamweight competition are tied with Ronda Rousey for most in divisional history.

Holm fell to 5-7 in her past 12 UFC appearances dating back to November 2015 when she won the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Jack Della Maddalena def. Bassil Hafez

Francisco Prado def. Ottman Azaitar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (L-R) Ottman Azaitar of Morocco kicks Francisco Prado of Argentina in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prado (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned all 12 of his career victories by stoppage.

Ottman Azaitar (13-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 13-0.

Azaitar has suffered both of his career losses by knockout.

Junyong Park def. Albert Duraev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (L-R) JunYong Park of South Korea punches Albert Duraev of Russia in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Junyong Park’s (17-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is tied for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Dricus Du Plessis (six).

Albert Duraev (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered all five of his career losses by stoppage.

Duraev buffered the first submission loss of his career.

Noram Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (L-R) Norma Dumont of Brazil punches Chelsea Chandler in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Norma Dumont (10-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) improved to 5-1 since she moved up to the UFC women’s featherweight division in November 2020.

Dumont’s five victories in UFC women’s featherweight competition are most in divisional history.

Dumont has earned all six of her UFC victories by decision.

Chelsea Chandler (5-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has suffered both of her career losses by decision.

Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (R-L) Nazim Sadykhov of Russia reacts after his submission victory over Terrance McKinney in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nazim Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned eight of his nine career victories by stoppage. That includes both of his UFC wins.

Terrance McKinney (13-6 MMA, 3-3 UFC) fell to 1-4 in his past five fights dating back to March 2022.

McKinney has suffered all six of his career losses by stoppage.

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Tucker Lutz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (R-L) Tucker Lutz kicks Melsik Baghdasaryan of Armenia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tucker Lutz’s (12-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2021.

Viktoriia Dudakova def. Istela Nunes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Viktoriia Dudakova of Russia reacts after her victory over Istela Nunes of Brazil in their women's strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Viktoriia Dudakova (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned six of her seven career victories by stoppage.

Istela Nunes’ (6-5 MMA, 0-4 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since July 2018.

Nunes fell to 1-5 in her past six fights dating back to May 2017.

Nunes has suffered four of her five career losses by stoppage.

Evan Elder def. Gerano Valdez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (L-R) Genaro Valdez of Mexico punches Evan Elder in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Genaro Valdez (10-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC) has suffered three consecutive losses after starting his career 10-0.

Valdez has suffered two of his three career losses by decision.

Alexander Munoz def. Carl Deaton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (R-L) Alexander Munoz punches Carl Deaton in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexander Munoz (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) snapped his two-fight losing skid for his first victory since October 2019.

Carl Deaton (17-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered four of his seven career losses by decision.

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: (L-R) Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Ashlee Evans-Smith in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ailin Perez (8-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) landed 10 takedowns in her victory, the single-fight record for a UFC women’s bantamweight fight.

Ashlee Evans-Smith’s (6-6 MMA, 3-6 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since April 2018.

Evans-Smith fell to 1-5 in her past six fights dating back to April 2017.

Evans-Smith has suffered four of her six career losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 49.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

