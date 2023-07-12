UFC on ESPN 49 loses Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian three days out from event
The lone heavyweight bout scheduled for UFC on ESPN 49 is no longer happening.
On Wednesday, Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian was removed from Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for undisclosed reasons. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Junkie after an initial report by MMA Fighting. The person asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
The bout was expected to be the first for Harris (13-10 MMA, 6-9 UFC) since June 2021. He aimed to snap a three-fight skid, which included defeats to Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov, and Marcin Tybura.
Parisian (15-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has alternated losses and wins since his UFC debut in November 2020. He most recently competed in February when he lost a unanimous decision to Jamal Pogues.
With the removal, the UFC on ESPN 49 lineup now includes:
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park
Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont
Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz
Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo
Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez
Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam
Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez