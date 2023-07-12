UFC on ESPN 49 loses Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian three days out from event

The lone heavyweight bout scheduled for UFC on ESPN 49 is no longer happening.

On Wednesday, Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian was removed from Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for undisclosed reasons. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Junkie after an initial report by MMA Fighting. The person asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

The bout was expected to be the first for Harris (13-10 MMA, 6-9 UFC) since June 2021. He aimed to snap a three-fight skid, which included defeats to Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov, and Marcin Tybura.

Parisian (15-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has alternated losses and wins since his UFC debut in November 2020. He most recently competed in February when he lost a unanimous decision to Jamal Pogues.

With the removal, the UFC on ESPN 49 lineup now includes:

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Tucker Lutz

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie