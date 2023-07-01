UFC on ESPN 47 video: Elves Brener stuns Guram Kutateladze, oddsmakers with rally for upset TKO

Elves Brener wasn’t going to win, if you believed the sports books.

But betting odds and real life are two different things. At UFC on ESPN 47, Brener (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) rallied to finish Guram Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) at 3:17 of Round 3. The event took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the fight, Brener was listed as an average +491 underdog across major online sports books (per BestFightOdds). As the fight progressed, Kutateladze appeared a step ahead, though the bout was competitive.

Bloody but not beaten, Brener remained confident and focused as he landed a left hand directly to the right temple of Kutateladze. While the blow didn’t seem to connect square on the target, Kutateladze immediately retreated, crumpled, and stuck up his hand. Brener pounced with a few more punches before referee Chris Tognoni intervened.

The win is Brener’s second in as many UFC appearances. It succeeds a split decision victory for Brenner, who upset Zubaira Tukhugov with similar odds.

Kutateladze, who has struggled to have fight bookings follow through, falls to a two-fight winning skid after a UFC debut win over Mateusz Gamrot.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 47 results include:

Elves Brener def. Guram Kutateladze via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:17

Luana Carolina def. Ivana Petrovic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexandr Romanov def. Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie