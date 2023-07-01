UFC on ESPN 47 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 47 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 47 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) at middleweight. Grant Dawson (19-1-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC) fights Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in the lightweight co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Records: Blagoy Ivanov (19-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Alexandr Romanov (16-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic

Records: Luana Carolina (8-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Ivana Petrovic (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

Records: Elves Brener (14-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Guram Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Karol Rosa vs. Yana Santos

Records: Karol Rosa (16-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Yana Santos (14-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Records: Joanderson Brito (14-3-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Westin Wilson (16-7 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Kevin Lee

Records: Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Kevin Lee (19-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Records: Brunno Ferreira (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Records: Ismael Bonfim (19-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Benoit Saint-Denis (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Melissa Gatto vs. Ariane Lipski

Records: Melissa Gatto (8-1-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Ariane Lipski (15-8 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Records: Max Griffin (19-9 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Michael Morales (14-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Grant Dawson vs. Damir Ismagulov

Records: Grant Dawson (19-1-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC), Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Records: Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC), Abus Magomedov (25-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

