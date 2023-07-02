UFC on ESPN 47 bonuses: Sean Strickland gets extra $50K on chase for better American morals

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to the main event winner.

After UFC on ESPN 47, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

Elves Brener def. Guram Kutateladze

Elves Brener def. Guram Kutateladze via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:17

Elves Brener (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) was a huge underdog against Guram Kutateladze (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), and was down two rounds on all three scorecards heading into the third round. But he rallied for a massive TKO upset in the final round. Brener was about a 5-1 underdog – the same as he was for his UFC debut win over Zubaira Tukhugov in February.

Performance of the Night: Nursulton Ruziboev

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Brunno Ferreira via knockout (puches) – Round 1, 1:17

Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) took his fight against Brunno Ferreira (10-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) on short notice, and he made it worth his while when he drilled Ferreira with a straight punch that took him right off his feet in the first round. The 29-year-old is a UFC newcomer – but one with nearly 50 pro fights. He now has 33 of his 35 wins by stoppage, and none bigger than his UFC debut.

Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:20

Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) had to work through an early eye poke against Abus Magomedov (25-5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) in the main event, but after he recovered, he put on a striking clinic on his way to a second-round TKO. Then he called for a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya and said he wanted to bring morals back to America. “I know I say some crazy sh*t. But I f*cking love this country. I’d f*cking die for this country. I’d kill for this country. And everything I say is for this f*cking country. I want to bring back some morals to a country. I f*cking love this country, so don’t get uptight.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 47.

