UFC on ESPN 46 winner Manuel Torres dreams of future Islam Makhachev fight

LAS VEGAS – Manuel Torres spoke to the media after his UFC on ESPN 46 win.

Torres (14-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) answered questions from MMA Junkie and other media members after scoring a bonus-winning elbow knockout of Nikolas Motta this past Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Torres broke down the elbow finish, his desire to fight on the UFC’s Sept. 16 card and his dream matchups at lightweight.

Watch the video of Torres’ complete post-fight media availability above.

