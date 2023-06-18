UFC on ESPN 46 video: Alessandro Costa batters Jimmy Flick’s leg before TKO on ground

Alessandro Costa executed the perfect game plan against Jimmy Flick on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 46.

After ruthlessly attacking the leg of Flick (16-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) with kicks over the first round, Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) took advantage of a sloppy takedown from his compromised opponent in the second before finishing the job with elbows and punches on the ground for the TKO stoppage at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

BRICK BREAKER! 🧱💥 🇧🇷 @AlessanCosta10 puts in an absolutely dominant display from start to finish! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/la1KIrU7nG — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

After the fight, an elated Costa said he hopes to continue to make his mark in the octagon after getting his first promotional win.

“I’m an athlete from the UFC, whatever they tell me, I fight,” Costa told Paul Felder through an interpreter in his post-fight interview. “I heard the UFC is going to be Brazil. … It would be an honor to fight in the UFC again if I can.”

