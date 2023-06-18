UFC on ESPN 46 bonuses: Record-setting main event takes Fight of the Night

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a record-setting main event.

After UFC on ESPN 46, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Alessandro Costa

Alessandro Costa picked up his first UFC win Saturday, and did so in impressive fashion against Jimmy Flick. After sticking to a gameplan of attacking the legs early, the damage accumulated led to the fight going to the ground in the second round, where Costa unloaded strikes for the TKO finish. The extra $50,000 from a Performance of the Night bonus is just a cherry on top of Costa’s first win under the UFC banner.

'Performance of the Night': Manuel Torres

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 17: (R-L) Manuel Torres of Mexico punches Nikolas Motta of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Manuel Torres made a statement at the UFC Apex with an impressive knockout of Nikolas Motta. The strike that led to the finish was a beautifully-timed step-in left elbow that floored Motta in the first round. The result was his fifth-straight first-round finish. During his post-fight interview, he said he wanted to become the first Mexican fighter to win back-to-back bonuses, and his wish was granted. Torres is 2-0 in the UFC, and pocketed a Performance of the Night bonus in both appearances.

'Fight of the Night': Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori

Jared Cannonier placed his name in the history books on Saturday evening in the main event against Marvin Vettori. After 25 minutes of heavy-handed, fast-paced action, Cannonier walked away with the victory and the new record holder of most significant strikes landed in a single UFC middleweight bout. While Cannonier landed at will, Vettori fired back and had his moments as well, making for an exciting five-round bout. For their efforts, they both take home an extra $50,000.

