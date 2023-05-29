UFC on ESPN 45: Make your predictions for Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 45 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 45 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 45 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 45.

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Records: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Philipe Lins (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Past five: Grishin 2-2-1, Lins 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Grishin (-145), Lins (+120)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-maxim-grishin-vs-phi-ni27″ customer=”mmajunkie”>

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Records: Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1 MMA, 0-1-1 UFC), Luan Lacerda (12-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Blackshear 3-1-1, Lacerda 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Blackshear (+125), Lacerda (-145)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-damon-blackshear-vs-luan-lacerd” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Records: Jinh Yu Frey (11-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Elise Reed (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Frey 2-3, Reed 2-3

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Frey (+100), Reed (-120)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jinh-yu-frey-vs-elis” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

Records: Johnny Munoz (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Daniel Santos (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Munoz 3-2, Santos 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Munoz (+165), Santos (-195)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-johnny-munoz-vs-dani-rf5u” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Records: Andrei Arlovski (34-21 MMA, 23-15 UFC), Don’Tale Mayes (9-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Arlovski 4-1, Mayes 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Arlovski (-110), Mayes (-110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-andrei-arlovski-vs-d” customer=”mmajunkie”>

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Records: John Castaneda (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Muin Gafurov (18-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Castaneda 3-2, Gafurov 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Castaneda (N/A), Gafurov (N/A)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-john-castaneda-vs-mu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Records: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7 MMA, 9-3 UFC)

Past five: Nurmagomedov 3-1-1, dos Santos 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Nurmagomedov (-105), Zaleski dos Santos (-115)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-abubakar-nurmagomedo-TBYd” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Records: Guram Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Jamie Mullarkey (16-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Past five: Kutateladze 4-1, Mullarkey 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Kutateladze (-325), Mullarkey (+270)

Story continues

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-guram-kutateladze-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Records: Karine Silva (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ketlen Souza (13-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Silva 5-0, Souza 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Silva (-200), Souza (+165)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-karine-silva-vs-ketl” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Victor Altamirano vs. Tim Elliott

Records: Victor Altamirano (12-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tim Elliott (18-12-1 MMA, 7-10 UFC)

Past five: Altamirano 4-1, Elliott 3-2

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Altamirano (+135), Elliott (-155)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-victor-altamirano-vs-ScgK” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller

Records: Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Jim Miller (35-17 MMA, 24-16 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 3-2, Miller 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Gordon (-180), Miller (+155)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gordon-vs-jim-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Records: Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), Daniel Pineda (28-14 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Past five: Caceres 4-1, Pineda 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Caceres (-170), Pineda (+145)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alex-caceres-vs-dani” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Records: Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Amir Albazi (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Kara-France 3-2, Albazi 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: Kara-France No. 4, Albazi No. 10

Odds (as of 05.29.23): Kara-France (+105), Albazi (-125)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kai-karafrance-vs-am” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC on ESPN 45 fight card (as of May 29, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller

Victor Altamirano vs. Tim Elliott

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie