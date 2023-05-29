UFC on ESPN 45: Make your predictions for Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 45 event in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC on ESPN 45 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC on ESPN 45 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 45.
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins
Records: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Philipe Lins (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Grishin 2-2-1, Lins 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Grishin (-145), Lins (+120)
Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
Records: Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1 MMA, 0-1-1 UFC), Luan Lacerda (12-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Blackshear 3-1-1, Lacerda 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Blackshear (+125), Lacerda (-145)
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed
Records: Jinh Yu Frey (11-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Elise Reed (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Frey 2-3, Reed 2-3
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Frey (+100), Reed (-120)
Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos
Records: Johnny Munoz (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Daniel Santos (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Munoz 3-2, Santos 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Munoz (+165), Santos (-195)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Records: Andrei Arlovski (34-21 MMA, 23-15 UFC), Don’Tale Mayes (9-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Arlovski 4-1, Mayes 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Arlovski (-110), Mayes (-110)
John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov
Records: John Castaneda (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Muin Gafurov (18-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Castaneda 3-2, Gafurov 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Castaneda (N/A), Gafurov (N/A)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Records: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7 MMA, 9-3 UFC)
Past five: Nurmagomedov 3-1-1, dos Santos 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Nurmagomedov (-105), Zaleski dos Santos (-115)
Guram Kutateladze vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Records: Guram Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Jamie Mullarkey (16-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Past five: Kutateladze 4-1, Mullarkey 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Kutateladze (-325), Mullarkey (+270)
Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
Records: Karine Silva (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ketlen Souza (13-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Silva 5-0, Souza 5-0
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Silva (-200), Souza (+165)
Victor Altamirano vs. Tim Elliott
Records: Victor Altamirano (12-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tim Elliott (18-12-1 MMA, 7-10 UFC)
Past five: Altamirano 4-1, Elliott 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Altamirano (+135), Elliott (-155)
Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller
Records: Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Jim Miller (35-17 MMA, 24-16 UFC)
Past five: Gordon 3-2, Miller 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Gordon (-180), Miller (+155)
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Records: Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), Daniel Pineda (28-14 MMA, 5-5 UFC)
Past five: Caceres 4-1, Pineda 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Caceres (-170), Pineda (+145)
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Records: Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Amir Albazi (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Kara-France 3-2, Albazi 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Kara-France No. 4, Albazi No. 10
Odds (as of 05.29.23): Kara-France (+105), Albazi (-125)
