UFC on ESPN 45 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 45 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC on ESPN 45 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) will try to bounce back into contention after an interim flyweight title loss to Brandon Moreno in July 2022 when he meets Amir Albazi (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who has yet to lose in the UFC. In the co-feature, Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), has won six of his past seven fights, meets Daniel Pineda (28-14 MMA, 5-5 UFC) in a featherweight bout.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the prelims and 9 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC on ESPN 45 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Philipe Lins (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1 MMA, 0-1-1 UFC), Luan Lacerda (12-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Jinh Yu Frey (11-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Elise Reed (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Jamie Mullarkey (16-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Muhammad Naimov (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: John Castaneda (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Muin Gafurov (18-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Andrei Arlovski (34-21 MMA, 23-15 UFC), Don’Tale Mayes (9-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Johnny Munoz (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Daniel Santos (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamaweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7 MMA, 9-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Karine Silva (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ketlen Souza (13-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Victor Altamirano vs. Tim Elliott

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Victor Altamirano (12-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tim Elliott (18-12-1 MMA, 7-10 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Jesse Butler vs. Jim Miller

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Jesse Butler (12-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jim Miller (35-17 MMA, 24-16 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), Daniel Pineda (28-14 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Records: Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Amir Albazi (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

