UFC on ESPN 45 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns to booth

The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC on ESPN 45 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC on ESPN 45 broadcast

The noted UFC Apex plays host to UFC on ESPN 45

The UFC on ESPN 45 main card airs on ESPN in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 45 desk analysts

Din Thomas

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC on ESPN 45. UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and MMA coach Din Thomas join her as analysts at the desk.

UFC on ESPN 45 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Longtime UFC correspondent Heidi Androl will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the UFC on ESPN 45 event.

UFC on ESPN 45 octagon announcer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again at UFC on ESPN 45. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC on ESPN 45 cageside commentators

Michael Bisping

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, as well as Laura Sanko.

Additionally, Thomas will serve as the coach analyst, providing additional insight to the commentary team.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 45.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie