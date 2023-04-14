UFC on ESPN 44 weigh-in results and live video stream (10 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 44 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Kansas City, Mo., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former featherweight champion Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) and England’s Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC), who has yet to lose in the UFC. Plus, Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC) takes on Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the 145-pound co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 44 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

  • Max Holloway () vs. Arnold Allen ()

  • Edson Barboza () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

  • Dustin Jacoby () vs. Azamat Murzakanov ()

  • Tanner Boser () vs. Ion Cutelaba ()

  • Chris Gutierrez () vs. Pedro Munhoz ()

  • Rafa Garcia () vs. Clay Guida ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)

  • Bill Algeo () vs. TJ Brown ()

  • Matheus Nicolau () vs. Brandon Royval ()

  • Zak Cummings () vs. Ed Herman ()

  • Gillian Robertson () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

  • Lando Vannata () vs. Daniel Zellhuber ()

  • Bruna Brasil () vs. Denise Gomes ()

  • Gaston Bolanos () vs. Aaron Phillips ()

  • Joselyn Edwards () vs. Lucie Pudilova ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 44.

