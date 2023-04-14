UFC on ESPN 44 weigh-in results and live video stream (10 a.m. ET)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 44 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Kansas City, Mo., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former featherweight champion Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) and England’s Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC), who has yet to lose in the UFC. Plus, Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC) takes on Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the 145-pound co-feature.

The full UFC on ESPN 44 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway () vs. Arnold Allen ()

Edson Barboza () vs. Billy Quarantillo ()

Dustin Jacoby () vs. Azamat Murzakanov ()

Tanner Boser () vs. Ion Cutelaba ()

Chris Gutierrez () vs. Pedro Munhoz ()

Rafa Garcia () vs. Clay Guida ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Bill Algeo () vs. TJ Brown ()

Matheus Nicolau () vs. Brandon Royval ()

Zak Cummings () vs. Ed Herman ()

Gillian Robertson () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

Lando Vannata () vs. Daniel Zellhuber ()

Bruna Brasil () vs. Denise Gomes ()

Gaston Bolanos () vs. Aaron Phillips ()

Joselyn Edwards () vs. Lucie Pudilova ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 44.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie