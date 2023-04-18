UFC on ESPN 44 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo., several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
Check out some of those reactions.
The defeated
The defeated: Lucie Pudilova
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJb_V4sFtM/
The defeated: Aaron Phillips
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGzmNYpLQn/
The defeated: Lando Vannata
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG0W7vrq1L/
The defeated: TJ Brown
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFBZOnpogM/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFbkqhMHRq/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFz7atujIk/
The defeated: Tanner Boser
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFKn9bLl9p/
The defeated: Dustin Jacoby
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGktfjsxf7/
The defeated: Billy Quarantillo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFVDEBMY4j/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJHW9vsY4_/
I actually don’t mind this 😂😂 dude is a professional shit talker, legit side-line player that never risked anything…but i prefer knowing who my enemies are, it’s still fuck Jerry https://t.co/4P1cCFdqrg
— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 16, 2023
The defeated: Arnold Allen
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFUBSIsD5r/
The victorious
The victorious: Joselyne Edwards
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGiiM6uzcX/
The victorious: Gaston Bolanos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE-8efsCWw/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGldHzLla2/
The victorious: Daniel Zellhuber
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrHK4agu4yE/
The victorious: Gillian Robertson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE_rErAqQt/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGR3BTgo0h/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFFbqDMEXh/
The victorious: Brandon Royval
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE6dB_pid4/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFOrmqMvcy/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRYZ3iB9iQ/
The victorious: Bill Algeo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE8hmsJYJM/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFXKL5MCoD/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrHPc8mJEtx/
The victorious: Rafa Garcia
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFnWjqOOm0/
The victorious: Pedro Munhoz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFvYbzOGUb/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJHU3wPpyK/
The victorious: Ion Cutelaba
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFlHUWMvhX/
The victorious: Azamat Murzakanov
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFT2pxAHlN/
The victorious: Edson Barboza
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGckHQuhLs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJEPZjPbL3/
The victorious: Max Holloway
Still here https://t.co/nY5OgDfD3U https://t.co/mliZN6eEUn
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 16, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGOlDiONZQ/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGPByXuYv4/
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 16, 2023
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 44.
