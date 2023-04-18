UFC on ESPN 44 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo., several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

The defeated

The defeated: Lucie Pudilova

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJb_V4sFtM/

The defeated: Aaron Phillips

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGzmNYpLQn/

The defeated: Lando Vannata

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG0W7vrq1L/

The defeated: TJ Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFBZOnpogM/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFbkqhMHRq/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFz7atujIk/

The defeated: Tanner Boser

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFKn9bLl9p/

The defeated: Dustin Jacoby

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGktfjsxf7/

The defeated: Billy Quarantillo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFVDEBMY4j/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJHW9vsY4_/

I actually don’t mind this 😂😂 dude is a professional shit talker, legit side-line player that never risked anything…but i prefer knowing who my enemies are, it’s still fuck Jerry https://t.co/4P1cCFdqrg — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 16, 2023

The defeated: Arnold Allen

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFUBSIsD5r/

The victorious

The victorious: Joselyne Edwards

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGiiM6uzcX/

The victorious: Gaston Bolanos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE-8efsCWw/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGldHzLla2/

The victorious: Daniel Zellhuber

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrHK4agu4yE/

The victorious: Gillian Robertson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE_rErAqQt/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGR3BTgo0h/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFFbqDMEXh/

The victorious: Brandon Royval

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE6dB_pid4/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFOrmqMvcy/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRYZ3iB9iQ/

The victorious: Bill Algeo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrE8hmsJYJM/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFXKL5MCoD/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrHPc8mJEtx/

The victorious: Rafa Garcia

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFnWjqOOm0/

The victorious: Pedro Munhoz

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFvYbzOGUb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJHU3wPpyK/

The victorious: Ion Cutelaba

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFlHUWMvhX/

The victorious: Azamat Murzakanov

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFT2pxAHlN/

The victorious: Edson Barboza

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGckHQuhLs/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrJEPZjPbL3/

The victorious: Max Holloway

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGOlDiONZQ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGPByXuYv4/

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 44.

