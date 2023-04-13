UFC on ESPN 44 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns to analyst desk

The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC on ESPN 44 on Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC on ESPN 44 broadcast

T-Mobile Center

The entire UFC on ESPN 44 card airs on ESPN in the U.S. and also streams on ESPN+.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

UFC on ESPN 44 desk analysts

Laura Sanko

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC on ESPN 44. UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Rashad Evans[/autotag] and [autotag]Laura Sanko[/autotag] join her as analysts at the desk.

UFC on ESPN 44 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Longtime UFC correspondent Heidi Androl will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the UFC on ESPN 44 event.

UFC on ESPN 43 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again at UFC on ESPN 44. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC on ESPN 44 cageside commentators

Paul Felder

[autotag]Brendan Fitzgerald[/autotag] will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside. He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC two-division champion [autotag]Daniel Cormier[/autotag], as well as retired lightweight contender [autotag]Paul Felder[/autotag].

Additionally, [autotag]Din Thomas[/autotag] will serve as the coach analyst, providing additional insight to the commentary team.

