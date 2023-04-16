UFC on ESPN 44 bonuses: Edson Barboza’s spectacular knee knockout earns $50,000

The UFC handed out more post-fight bonuses than usual after Saturday’s card, including a pair of checks for two fighters who hung up their gloves.

After UFC on ESPN 44, seven fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Kansas City, Mo. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Gillian Robertson

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gillian Robertson (red gloves) fights Piera Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Gillian Robertson def. Piera Rodriguez via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:21

Robertson impressed in her move down to the strawweight divison. Her grappling game remained extremely effective against Rodriguez, as she was able to dominate when the fight hit the ground. In the second, Robertson was in full mount and snatched up Rodriguez’s limb to lock in an armbar for the finish worthy of her first Performance of the Night bonus in 14 UFC fights.

'Performance of the Night': Brandon Royval

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brandon Royval (red gloves) reacts after fighting Matheus Nicolau (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Royval def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09

In what was one of the most anticipated fights for the hardcore fans, Brandon Royval closed the show early in a very impressive performance against Matheus Nicolau. A beautiful knee landed on the jaw to drop Nicolau, and the elbows on the mat that followed from Royval sealed the deal. For his efforts, Royval takes home his second consecutive bonus and his fourth overall in his UFC run.

'Performance of the Night': Edson Barboza

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 2:37

If there was any question why Barboza is known as one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport, he proved exactly why in his main card bout against Quarantillo. Just when Quarantillo thought it was safe to change levels for a takedown, Barboza perfectly timed a knee strike up the middle to fold his opponent to the canvas in the first round. Rack up UFC bonus No. 11 for Barboza, who added another incredible highlight to his extensive reel.

'Fight of the Night': Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Bill Alged (red gloves) fights TJ Brown (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Algeo def. TJ Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:40

This was an all-action fight for as long as it lasted. Algeo and Brown went toe-to-toe up until Algeo got the fight to the ground and forced Brown to tap out from a deep rear-naked choke. Algeo went on to cut a pro wrestling style promo on Kansas City during his post-fight interview, an all-around performance that earned himself and his opponent an extra $50,000.

Extra $50,000: Zak Cummings, Ed Herman take home retirement bonus

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Zak Cummings (red gloves) hugs Ed Herman (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Zak Cummings def. Ed Herman via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:13

While UFC president Dana White didn’t label these bonuses as Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night, Zak Cummings and Ed Herman were granted an extra check by the boss after they both decided to call it a career after their fight. Cummings won the fight in front of his hometown crowd after returning from back surgery, while the longest-tenured fighter on the roster in Herman decided it was time to hang up the gloves.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie