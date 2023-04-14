UFC on ESPN 44’s Azamat Murzakanov aims to establish himself as light heavyweight contender in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Undefeated UFC light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov hopes to be in the title picture by the end of 2023.

After a first-round finish on his Dana White’s Contender Series appearance in 2021, Murzakanov (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) followed up with a pair of third-round finishes in his first two UFC fights in 2022.

In his first fight of 2023, Murzakanov faces skilled striker Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) on the main card of UFC on ESPN 44.

“This isn’t going to be a kickboxing match,” Murzakanov told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day. “I mean, this is MMA, we all know that. So, Jacoby for me, is just a regular opponent. Nothing much, nothing special.”

Jacoby is coming off a split decision loss to Khalil Rountree in October, which was the first loss of his second stint in the UFC. Jacoby hasn’t been stopped in an MMA fight since 2015, but Murzakanov hopes to change that as he looks to build a 2023 campaign that will place him in title contention by the end of the year.

“From the very first minute, I’m going to keep pushing forward,” Murzakanov said. “I’m going to make sure that I try to get a finish as fast as I can, but most important to me is the victory.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie