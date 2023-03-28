UFC on ESPN 43 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 43 in San Antonio, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
Check out some of those reactions.
The defeated
The defeated: Vinicius Salvador
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqSjnhBozWC/
The defeated: Daniel Lacerda
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPdMUXsTkM/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQGY8KuWNX/
The defeated: Steven Peterson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPPYEBj_az/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTm8EkJOX9/
The defeated: Tucker Lutz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTB-zVMY3j/
The defeated: Yana Santos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQPjios00W/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqREa2kJlQv/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTefUepaAI/
The defeated: Marlon Vera
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQfJNYr5GR/
I can’t even explain how much I hate losing but this is just energy to come back like a fucking man on a mission. It’s ok life sometimes tell u something it’s how u handle it. Just watch me come back https://t.co/P7HiLuNOlK
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2023
Yan it’s about time..
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRMYcqviz8/
The victorious
The victorious: Victor Altamirano
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQNU1BOT16/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQRtTGML3B/
The victorious: CJ Vergara
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqOi4WpJIBe/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqOssxVv8zW/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQquDVusCm/
The victorious: Lucas Alexander
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPIPuHMvm4/
The victorious: Daniel Pineda
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPJ54NuXBx/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTl9ngg539/
The victorious: Albert Duraev
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQZVaxOoMD/
The victorious: Maycee Barber
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPHI3_jhzA/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ_NSDvXbT/
The victorious: Nate Landwehr
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPU874t20M/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRIAIdpv-Q/
The victorious: Austin Lingo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQzvDCJKiM/
The victorious: Holly Holm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPQyYVAkwE/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqP7sRAOKZg/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQp0DBpd8x/
The victorious: Cory Sandhagen
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQObObuv3b/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQgTI_sstw/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqR3XqsstUJ/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTAPknLkZh/
