UFC on ESPN 43 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 43 in San Antonio, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

The defeated

The defeated: Vinicius Salvador

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqSjnhBozWC/

The defeated: Daniel Lacerda

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPdMUXsTkM/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQGY8KuWNX/

The defeated: Steven Peterson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPPYEBj_az/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTm8EkJOX9/

The defeated: Tucker Lutz

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTB-zVMY3j/

The defeated: Yana Santos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQPjios00W/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqREa2kJlQv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTefUepaAI/

The defeated: Marlon Vera

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQfJNYr5GR/

I can’t even explain how much I hate losing but this is just energy to come back like a fucking man on a mission. It’s ok life sometimes tell u something it’s how u handle it. Just watch me come back https://t.co/P7HiLuNOlK — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2023

Yan it’s about time.. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2023

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRMYcqviz8/

The victorious

The victorious: Victor Altamirano

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQNU1BOT16/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQRtTGML3B/

The victorious: CJ Vergara

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqOi4WpJIBe/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqOssxVv8zW/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQquDVusCm/

The victorious: Lucas Alexander

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPIPuHMvm4/

The victorious: Daniel Pineda

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPJ54NuXBx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTl9ngg539/

The victorious: Albert Duraev

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQZVaxOoMD/

The victorious: Maycee Barber

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPHI3_jhzA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ_NSDvXbT/

The victorious: Nate Landwehr

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPU874t20M/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRIAIdpv-Q/

The victorious: Austin Lingo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQzvDCJKiM/

The victorious: Holly Holm

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPQyYVAkwE/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqP7sRAOKZg/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQp0DBpd8x/

The victorious: Cory Sandhagen

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQObObuv3b/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQgTI_sstw/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqR3XqsstUJ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTAPknLkZh/

